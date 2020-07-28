LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Busch Gardens welcomes rare baby echidna for first time in its history

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rare baby animal made its debut over at Busch Gardens this week.

The park has welcomed its first-ever baby echidna named Sydney.

Echidnas are small, egg-laying mammals native to Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea. They’re also known as “puggles” or “spiny anteaters.” They have spines like a porcupine, a beak like a bird, a pouch like a kangaroo.

Echidnas are usually between 12 and 17 inches long and weigh between 4 and 10 pounds. The park said Sydney weighs almost two pounds and has grown a full set of hollow spines, an echidna adaption for camouflage.

“The baby echidna is a first for the park, and a big deal due to the species’ unusual reproduction process. Echidnas are egg-laying mammals,” a park representative said. “When the puggle hatched from a grape-sized egg, Sydney was only the size of a jelly bean! The Busch Gardens team kept a close eye on mom and baby to make sure the puggle was nursing and hitting key milestones.”

You can read more information about Sydney on the Busch Gardens blog.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss