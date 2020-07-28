Busch Gardens welcomes rare baby echidna for first time in its history

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rare baby animal made its debut over at Busch Gardens this week.

The park has welcomed its first-ever baby echidna named Sydney.

Echidnas are small, egg-laying mammals native to Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea. They’re also known as “puggles” or “spiny anteaters.” They have spines like a porcupine, a beak like a bird, a pouch like a kangaroo.

Echidnas are usually between 12 and 17 inches long and weigh between 4 and 10 pounds. The park said Sydney weighs almost two pounds and has grown a full set of hollow spines, an echidna adaption for camouflage.

“The baby echidna is a first for the park, and a big deal due to the species’ unusual reproduction process. Echidnas are egg-laying mammals,” a park representative said. “When the puggle hatched from a grape-sized egg, Sydney was only the size of a jelly bean! The Busch Gardens team kept a close eye on mom and baby to make sure the puggle was nursing and hitting key milestones.”

You can read more information about Sydney on the Busch Gardens blog.

