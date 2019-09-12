Busch Gardens, SeaWorld to announce details on 2020 rides

CAN’T SEE THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are expected to unveil new details about the parks’ upcoming attractions.

The parks are holding a dual press conference in Tampa and Orlando at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Attendees will get a hard hat tour of Busch Gardens Tampa’s 2020 attraction construction site or enjoy food and beverages tastings from SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival.

Earlier this year, Busch Gardens announced it would be updating Gwazi, Florida’s first dueling wooden roller coaster.

The park is expected to share new details on the reimagined attraction at the press event.

LATEST STORIES: