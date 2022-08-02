TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is preparing to serve up flavorful menu items and brews for its fifth annual Bier Fest, starting Aug. 12.

The four week-long event will continue through Sept. 5.

Cabins at the park will serve more than 50 drink options, including seasonal, local and international brews.

New menu items this year include pretzel bratwurst, sauerbraten sliders, potato pancakes, cheese pierogi, Bratkartoffeln (potatoes with caramelized onions and bacon), Konigsberger Klopse (German metaballs in a white wine caper sauce) and more.

New drinks include Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA, Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey, Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider, Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour, Coppertail Free Dive IPA and more.

Sampler tickets for the event start at $35 and are available in quantities of five, eight and 12.

Pass members have access to an exclusive 15-item sampler for the same price as a 12-item sampler.

More information on the event, as well as tickets, are available online.