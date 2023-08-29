TAMPA, Fla – In anticipation of Hurricane Idalia’s impending impact, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island have taken decisive action to ensure the safety of their guests, animals, and staff. Both beloved Tampa Bay attractions have enacted their Named Storm Policy, leading to temporary closures during the upcoming critical hours.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Closure Details

Starting from 3 p.m. today, August 29, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closing its gates, remaining shuttered throughout the entirety of the following day, August 30.

Adventure Island Closure Timeline

As for Adventure Island, the water park will also adhere to the safety protocol, suspending operations beginning today, August 29, and extending the closure until Thursday, August 31.

Throughout this period of closure, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are encouraging their patrons to stay connected through their various social media platforms. Real-time updates, crucial information, and any developments concerning the parks’ status will be shared across these channels, providing visitors with the latest information.

Protecting Animals and Ensuring Safety

With a commitment to their animals and ambassadors, representatives with both parks said they have taken painstaking precautions to guarantee their security throughout the storm.

Guests who had been planning their visit during the affected period need not worry. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island have introduced the “Weather-or-Not Assurance,” allowing for flexibility in rescheduling visits impacted by these unforeseen circumstances. Furthermore, all tickets originally intended for the affected dates will be automatically extended until August 31, 2024.

Should any questions arise regarding tickets, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island encourage contacting their Guest Information team at BGA.GuestInformation@seaworld.com.