Budweiser partners with WeRateDogs ‘#Pupweiser’ giveaway

(WFLA) – Budweiser has partnered with popular Twitter account WeRateDogs for what they’re calling a “#Pupweiser” giveaway this holiday season.

The beer brand had released its 2020 holiday cans, with one can featuring its classic Dalmatian puppy.

But with so many other good pups out there in the world who could be featured, Budweiser partnered with WeRateDogs to find winners, who will receive a real can with their four-legged friend featured.

This is Brewski. He’s a professional picnic planner and the new face of @budweiserusa’s holiday can. 12/10 super h*ckin honored #partner



For a chance to have YOUR dog on the can, reply with a pic of them and use #Pupweiser pic.twitter.com/BfYoLO5IuJ — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 16, 2020

According to Budweiser, customers can comment on their Facebook post with a pic of their pooch or tweet the Budweiser account with their dog’s photo.

Random winners will be selected to receive a personalized Budweiser holiday can.

Entries for the contest close on Dec. 20.