Summer screams a long weekend at the lake or a trip to the shore.

Bud Light hopes to make the trip extra memorable this summer. The beer giant partnered with a company called GetMyBoat.

GetMyBoat describes itself as the world’s largest boat rental marketplace. Think of it like the Airbnb for powerboats, kayaks, Jetskis and other watercraft. Boat rentals are available across the globe and can be rented by the day, and in some listings, the hour.

The two companies are giving away a chance to win a captained yacht charter this summer. The winner even gets to pick the destination.

The sweepstakes are open to customers who are at 21 years old and older. Bud Light says winners will be notified on August 14, 2023.

Each winner will enjoy a concierge booking service from GetMyBoat of a captained boat charter in their chosen destination.

People who are interested in the sweepstakes can enter on Bud Light’s Website.