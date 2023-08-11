TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker YaYa Diaby exited the team’s first preseason game with an apparent injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night.

Diaby left the game during the second quarter of the game. He was seen kneeling before walking off the field on his own. His return is questionable.

The Buccaneers are currently trailing the Steelers 17-7 as we head into the second half.

Diaby spent his collegiate career at the University of Louisville. He was selected by the Bucs in the third round as the 82nd overall pick. Diaby started all 13 games with Louisville last season, finishing with 37 total tackles.

