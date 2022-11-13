TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful to return to the game against the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining a hip injury.

Fournette was seen with his midsection wrapped, but he was walking around on the sideline.

RB Leonard Fournette III is doubtful to return (hip). pic.twitter.com/aj9YSk2ljQ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 13, 2022

The running back scored the second touchdown of the game for the Buccaneers. Fournette also threw a pass intended to Brady that was intercepted which led to a flag called on Brady for tripping.

The Buccaneers currently lead the Seahawks 21-16 with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.