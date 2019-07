Arians can’t wait for Sunday’s practice.

Sunday will be the first full day of Bucs Training Camp in pads…a day Bruce Arians has been looking forward to.

Arians cut practice a bit short today, said he’s not a huge fan of practicing in shorts, ready for the first practice in pads tomorrow. #GoBucs #TrainingCamp @wfla pic.twitter.com/GCkafyuyXG — Annie Sabo (@WFLAAnnie) July 27, 2019

For the second day in a row, Arians was happy with practice.