TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) have announced Inactives/Actives ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
For the Bucs, seven players are ruled as Inactive including:
- QB Kyle Trask
- WR Julio Jones
- CB Jamel Dean
- NT Vita Vea
- OLB Genard Avery
- T Tristan Wirfs
- OLB Carl Nassib
For the Bengals, six players have been ruled out including:
- CB Mike Hilton
- CB Jalen Davis
- OT D’Ante Smith
- G Jackson Carman
- TE Hayden Hurst
- DE Trey Hendrickson
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. Fans can follow along for live updates here.