TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) have announced Inactives/Actives ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

For the Bucs, seven players are ruled as Inactive including:

  • QB Kyle Trask
  • WR Julio Jones
  • CB Jamel Dean
  • NT Vita Vea
  • OLB Genard Avery
  • T Tristan Wirfs
  • OLB Carl Nassib

For the Bengals, six players have been ruled out including:

  • CB Mike Hilton
  • CB Jalen Davis
  • OT D’Ante Smith
  • G Jackson Carman
  • TE Hayden Hurst
  • DE Trey Hendrickson

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. Fans can follow along for live updates here.