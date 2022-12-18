TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) have announced Inactives/Actives ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

For the Bucs, seven players are ruled as Inactive including:

QB Kyle Trask

WR Julio Jones

CB Jamel Dean

NT Vita Vea

OLB Genard Avery

T Tristan Wirfs

OLB Carl Nassib

For the Bengals, six players have been ruled out including:

CB Mike Hilton

CB Jalen Davis

OT D’Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

TE Hayden Hurst

DE Trey Hendrickson

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. Fans can follow along for live updates here.