Brother turns in brother after seeing him with handgun on Facebook Live

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – In Riverview, there’s a grandfather stuck in the middle of a family feud.

“Evan was surprised,” Wayne Reynolds said about his grandson. “He felt that he had been betrayed.”

Betrayed by his very own brother.

According to court documents obtained by 8 On Your Side, Hunter Evan turned in his brother, Evan Mason, after he noticed Evan was driving around Riverview while on Facebook Live, showing a 9mm handgun in the video stream.

“He was inside and the car was outside and the gun that he had was in the car and they took the gun,” Reynolds said.

Hillsborough County deputies are the ones who took the gun. They were called to the family home on Blue Pacific Drive, documents show, after Hunter turned in Evan.

“Deputy Hibbard approached the vehicle, and she observed a black Ruger 9mm handgun on the passenger seat of the white Nissan Altima that Evan Mason was just observed fleeing from,” the report says.

Investigators say the gun belongs to Reynolds.

“It is now evident that Evan Mason is a convicted felon and he was knowingly in possession of a handgun during the time he was posting a Facebook Live video of the incident through his Facebook Live account,” an investigator wrote in a search warrant.

“Do you think Hunter did the right thing, by calling [deputies],” reporter Ryan Hughes asked.

“I think it might have been because, as anybody would say, he might hurt himself,” Reynolds replied.

8 On Your Side reached Hunter Mason by phone and he called the incident “very moronic,” saying he feared his brother would hurt himself or possibly another person.

Evan Mason was found guilty of four separate felony convictions in Texas, court paperwork shows.

He has bonded out of jail in Hillsborough County, jail records show.