Nicole Nachtman’s brother testifies about parents’ murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The brother of accused killer Nicole Nacthman took the stand in a Tampa courtroom Tuesday, testifying that his sister admitted to killing their mother and stepfather.

Joseph Carey appeared in court around 9:15 a.m. He took questions from attorneys for about two hours.

He told the court he lives in Washington state with his wife and two kids. Carey is a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Carey said he lived with with his sister for several years. Then, she visited Carey and his family in Washington in 2015, just before the murders, and things appeared normal, he said.

Nachtman is accused of returning home to Carrollowood from Florida State University. Prosecutors explained she shot and killed her stepfather, Robert Dienes. Then, she returned to FSU where she noticed motivational posters on the wall, Carey said.

“She took that as a sign from God to go back and finish a job so then she told me she went back to Tampa, and waited in the house overnight, for my mom,” Carey told the court.

Myriam Dienes was killed hours later. Carey described getting the horrible news.

“Got to my car and saw missed phone calls and text messages. I called back and it was my Uncle Eric. And he told me,” Carey explained.

After the death of his parents, Carey said the family thought it was a murder-suicide. Then, Nachtman called her older brother.

“She went into like a whisper. It was like, ‘I didn’t think I could do it Joey, but I shot Bob. I didn’t think I could do it.’ And it was just weird because it was in a whisper and like she was almost proud of herself,” Carey said.

Carey asked his sister why she shot their parents, going on to say she could have asked for help.

Carey said he came to Florida to deal with funeral arrangements and the investigation. Before returning to Washington, he visited his sister in jail and described her as “giddy” and smiling during their conversation.