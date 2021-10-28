Bringing Old Chairs to Life

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida's 1st District Court of Appeals hammered another potential nail into the coffin of a school mask mandate lawsuit, filing a new opinion on a court order which added further legal strength to the mask policy ban imposed by state officials.

In the opinion, the higher court chose to once again block Judge John C. Cooper's removal of an automatic stay, which had temporarily allowed mask policies to be reinstated in school districts that had them in place.