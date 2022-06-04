Showers will end Saturday evening giving way to a mostly clear sky. It will stay warm and humid overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature mainly inland pm storms with highs returning to the low 90s.

Our typical rainy season pattern returns next week with afternoon and evening storms. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s all week with highs in the low 90s. More moisture comes into our area Friday and next weekend so rain and storms could occur in the morning as well as later in the day.