TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced they traded outfielder and Seminole native Brett Phillips to the Baltimore Orioles.

Fans were disappointed to hear their hometown favorite was leaving Tampa Bay. Few were more devastated than Chloe Grimes.

We first told you about Chloe in April after she was asked to throw the first pitch at a Rays game. The 8-year-old St. Petersburg girl, known on social media as Chloe the Princess Warrior, has been inspiring others as she battles cancer, and her story caught the team’s attention.

At the game, Chloe got the chance to meet her favorite player, Philips, and gave him a bracelet, which he wore for good luck. Then he hit a homer. The Rays defeated the A’s, 9-8.

Fast forward to Monday, Phillips was designated for assignment, leaving his superfan devastated.

“Last night we broke the news to Chloe about her favorite Ray’s player, her hero, her inspiration. I am not going to sugar coat it, my girl was upset. She curled up in my lap and no matter what I said she just did not understand,” her family said on Facebook.

Then, on Tuesday, Chloe got a bittersweet surprise, when Phillips stopped by her home to show her the glove they had designed together.

“Chloe FaceTimes me SQUEALING with excitement,” the family said. “Do you see the light in Chloe’s eyes? That is the look of pure joy and happiness. She lights up any time she sees Brett. Words cannot express how much it means to me that He made time in his day with all of the things going.”