Clouds will stick around overnight with lows staying mild around 70 degrees Monday morning. The humidity will be a bit lower as a weak front came through, but highs will still rise to the low to mid 80s. A few more showers will move through Monday afternoon and evening with the highest chance of rain being east of I-75. It will also become breezy.

An area of low pressure and a trailing cold front will move into our area Tuesday and exit Thursday which will bring heavy rain and storms as well as windy conditions throughout the middle of the week, with the highest chance of rain coming Wednesday. Highs will be around 80 with lows in the upper 60s during that time.

Friday through next weekend will be mainly dry with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the lower 80s.