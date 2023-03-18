Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — We started the weekend with cloudy skies and mild temperatures, in the mid 60s to low 70s. Today will be breezy & mild with increasing chances for showers, especially by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

The showers will build into the Nature Coast during the late morning to mid day. Chances for rain increase for Pinellas and Hillsborough from noon to 3 p.m. Showers move inland and into our southern counties during the later afternoon and evening hours.

Building chances for rain Saturday in Tampa Bay

Chances for passing showers continue through the overnight hours as a cold front behind the showers pushes across the state. Temperatures will turn cool, dipping into the 50s early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be overcast and chilly, with a few showers around. Temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 60s, feeling even cooler due to the breezy conditions.

Chances for rain over the next 5 days for Tampa Bay.

Late Sunday the chances for rain build again, a surge of moisture builds from the south and west. Overnight showers are expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday starts off damp and chilly, not feeling much like the first day of Spring. The rain moves through and we will dry out and clear out, but temperatures will remain cool. We should only warm into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be close to perfect, despite the chilly start. We wake up in the upper 50s but warm into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Our warm up continues, ew will be back in the 80s on Wednesday and the warm, sunny, dry weather continues into next weekend