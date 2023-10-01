Monday starts out less humid so it will feel pretty good for the morning commute as temps in the Bay Area start out in the mid 70s. A few showers may move through the area, but they will be few and far between as highs rise to around 90 degrees with more sunshine. The northeast breeze continues throughout the day gusting over 20 mph.

It will stay breezy through Wednesday, but rain chances will be low Tuesday with a higher chance of pm showers Wednesday. Rain chances back off a bit before the next front arrives Saturday providing a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Highs throughout the week will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with lows in the low to mid 70s. Much cooler air is expected after the front with lows in the upper 60s possible and highs in the mid 80s after next weekends front.