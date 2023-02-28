SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breeze Airways is offering flights starting at $49 from Sarasota-Bradenton Airport just in time for spring break.

Travelers can book flights from Sarasota-Bradenton to Hartford, Connecticut starting at $49. Flights to Westchester County/New York, New York from Sarasota start at $64.

Breeze said the flights must be purchased by Sunday, March 5. The eligible travel dates are between April 4 and May 23.

“Spring Break is a time for the ultimate family getaway and Breeze is the ideal solution for a fun family-friendly vacation,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder & CEO. “With our free family seating and no change or cancellation fees, what better time to make the most of the change of seasons by getting a fresh take on travel to fun destinations this April and May.”

Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

Breeze said it offers a mix of 143 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states.