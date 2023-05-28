ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A young child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night after being shot in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to 4644 15th Avenue S. around 8:10 p.m. for reports of a young child shot.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department is expected to give an update on the incident around 9:15 p.m. At this time, the police department has not stated how old the child is.

