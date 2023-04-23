TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of N. Central Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said she was dead at the scene.

TPD said the shooting was not a random incident and that the suspect, a man who knew the woman, was taken to a nearby hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives stated that the incident is in the very early stages of investigation and information will be provided once more details become available.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.