TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple people were injured when a vehicle collided with a group of law enforcement recruits in a Los Angeles suburb Wednesday morning, KTLA reported.

According to the report, the vehicle plowed into the recruits while they were on their morning run at about 9:25 a.m. ET/6:25 a.m. PT in South Whittier, about a mile away from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Training Academy.

Authorities said the driver, a 22-year-old man, was driving the wrong way. It appears he also struck a light pole.

He suffered minor injuries.

A number of recruits were rushed to local hospitals. Five were in critical condition, four suffered moderate injuries, and 13 had minor injuries, according to the report.

“The vehicle’s driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation,” the sheriff’s department said.

This story is developing and will be updated.