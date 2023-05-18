TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for a man after he allegedly robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Tampa Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the mail carrier was robbed around 12:13 p.m. at the Whittier Shopping Center, located at 5101 E. Busch Blvd.

In a press release Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a white U-Haul cargo van with an Arizona license plate beginning with the letter “AL.”

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male, around 25 to 35 years old. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds with short black hair and a beard.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and camouflage Crocs with black socks.

According to the inspection service, a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrested and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”). The reference case number is 4036746. If you see the suspect, do not take action to apprehend him yourself.