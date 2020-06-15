US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_87959

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a fighter plane with one pilot on board has crashed into the North Sea.

The status of the pilot is not known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission Monday from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss