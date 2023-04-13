WARNING: Body camera footage above contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating following an officer-involved incident that occurred at a local hotel Thursday night.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched to the Roadway Inn located at 2207 E Busch Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. for reports that a subject with a firearm had been following the complainant.

TPD said officers arrived on the scene and immediately began conducting surveillance in the area. Shortly after the officers arrived, they located a man who matched the description of the subject.

When officers attempted to make contact with the man, they gave him verbal commands, but the man attempted to hide behind a tree and quickly made a motion to his waistband. TPD said that in fear for his life, one of the officers fired one shot toward the subject.

TPD said the officers nor the man were injured during the incident.

According to authorities, with help from both K-9 and aviation, police were able to take the man into custody after a brief foot chase. Officers later identified the man as 26-year-old Deshawn Marino.

“At the end of the day, I am grateful that nobody was injured as a result of this incident,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “This is just another example of the dangers officers face every day on the job in their mission to protect our community. Per standard protocol, the involved officer is placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.”

Marino is now facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm and resisting arrest without violence following Thursday’s incident. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail following the incident.

According to TPD, the 26-year-old previously faced charges of battery and grand theft, amongst other charges. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear resisting arrest.

Police recovered Marino’s firearm near the shooting scene outside of the Roadway Inn.

The police department stated that the officer who shot toward Marino has no previous incidents of use of force and has been employed with the department since 2016. TPD said they’re withholding his name due to the ongoing investigation.

