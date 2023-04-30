TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler has died after falling into a pool in Tampa Sunday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the Beach Park area. Police said the child was taken to a nearby hospital, where lifesaving measures were taken.

TPD said that despite emergency efforts, the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

While this is an ongoing investigation, police said the incident is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time. TPD added that it was purely accidental and a tragic incident.

