Three-car crash blocks westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently investigating a three-car crash that is blocking two of three westbound lanes on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

The crash happened on Gulf-to-Bay near Bypass Drive around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

#Clearwater #traffic news: Avoid westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay just west of 19. We are on scene of three-vehicle crash with three different people now headed to local hospitals. One person has potential life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/saSHYJFWH6 — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) August 25, 2019

Police say one car crossed over the median after an initial impact and went into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on.

Three people are being taken to local hospitals, with one potentially having life-threatening injuries.

The investigation will be ongoing for several hours. Drivers, please find alternative routes to avoid the area or expect delays.