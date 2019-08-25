Three-car crash blocks westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently investigating a three-car crash that is blocking two of three westbound lanes on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.
The crash happened on Gulf-to-Bay near Bypass Drive around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police say one car crossed over the median after an initial impact and went into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on.
Three people are being taken to local hospitals, with one potentially having life-threatening injuries.
The investigation will be ongoing for several hours. Drivers, please find alternative routes to avoid the area or expect delays.