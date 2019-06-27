Target offering 15% discount for teachers on school supplies and essentials

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 22: A sign hangs above a Target store on August 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Target today reported a 6.4 percent jump in store traffic for the quarter, the biggest increase in at least a decade. The retailer also reported a 41 percent increase in online sales for the quarter. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Target is helping teachers get into gear for the school year with a sweet discount.

Beginning July 13 through July 20, teachers can get 15% off on select items.

“I’m excited we’re bringing the event back again this year with an expanded assortment of items eligible for the 15% discount, helping teachers save and get what they need for the upcoming school year,” Jill Sando, Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager of apparel, accessories and home said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The discount covers school supplies and essentials, which include disinfecting wipes and food storage bags, adult clothing and accessories. Pillowfort furniture and Bullseye’s Playground items also are included.

Educators must go online and register their teacher ID to get a coupon code by mail.