Tampa police officer killed in wrong-way crash was father of 3

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa police officer who was killed Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 275 was identified as Officer Jesse Masden, a father of three.

Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said the crash occurred on Interstate 275 between Hillsborough and Sligh Avenues. A 25-year-old driver was traveling the wrong way on the interstate when he hit Masden’s patrol vehicle. Both Masden and the driver died.

Dugan said Madsen, 45, was a US Marine who had worked for the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. He was a highly-decorated officer with seven life-saving awards, according to Dugan.

Dugan said Madsen was a “dedicated husband.” He leaves behind three children. He is the 32nd Tampa Police Department Officer to be killed in the line of duty.

“This is a tragedy,” Dugan said. “Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers. It’s a complete tragedy that a husband and father of four is now gone.”

A police motorcade escorted the officer’s body from the crash scene to the city’s medical examiner’s office Tuesday morning.

Authorities have blocked off both directions of Interstate 275 for the investigation. Dugan said the roadway should reopen around 9 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.

NOTE: Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan previously stated that Masden was a father of four, but a corrected release states he leaves behind three children. This story has been corrected.