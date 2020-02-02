Tampa police: 8-year-old accidentally shoots 17-year-old in eye with BB gun

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting involving an 8-year-old and 17-year-old.

According to police, they responded to the Bank of America, located at 100 West Shore Blvd North, around 9:25 p.m. Saturday where an 8-year-old accidentally shot a 17-year-old in the eye with a BB gun.

The father of the two kids was at the ATM when the incident happened.

Police say while waiting for their father in the car, the 8-year-old grabbed the gun in the car and the gun went off, shooting the 17-year-old.

The teenager was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is in critical condition.

