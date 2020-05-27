Tampa man scouted Honeymoon Island for terrorist attack in support of ISIS, DOJ says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Department of Justice announced the filing of a criminal complaint against a Tampa man accused of trying to provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

According to the complaint, Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari, 23, was an ISIS supporter who planned and attempted to carry out an attack on behalf of the organization.

Al-Azhari has a criminal history that includes prior terrorism charges in Saudi Arabia, the DOJ says.

The complaint said Al-Azhari attempted to purchase multiple guns over the course of the investigation and acquired a Glock pistol and a silencer.

Al-Azhari also allegedly expressed admiration for Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen and spoke of his desire to carry out a similar mass shooting.

Al-Azhari allegedly researched and scouted potential targets in the Tampa area, including Honeymoon Island.

He reportedly reheased portions of an attack and the statements he would make during and in connection with such an attack.

FBI agents arrested Al-Azhari on Sunday after he took possession of weapons to be used in an attack.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

