Tampa Bay Comic Con cancelled amid pandemic after receiving green light in May

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Comic Con has officially been cancelled, after receiving the green light to go on in May.

It was previously announced on May 20 that the convention would go on as planned.

However on Wednesday, a statement was posted to the Tampa Bay Comic Con Facebook page that confirmed it has been cancelled.

“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the City of Tampa does not feel comfortable featuring Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2020 (and we share their sentiment). For that reason, Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2020 has been cancelled,” the statement on Facebook reads.

Those who pre-ordered tickets or purchased booth/table space for the convention will have their purchase transferred to next year, when the convention is planned for July 30-Aug. 1, 2021.