Tampa-based Carnival cruise ship collides with another ship in Cozumel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa-based Carnival Legend was one of two ships that collided in Cozumel, Mexico on Friday, leaving one person with minor injuries, authorities said.

A video shows the two ships colliding around 8:50 a.m. local time.

Debris from the boat can be seen falling into the ocean after one of the ships pulls away.

According to the cruise line, the Carnival Glory was making its way over to a dock when it collided with the Carnival Legend.

One guest suffered a minor injury when a group of guests were evacuated from a dinning room on the ship.

Further information was not immediately available.

