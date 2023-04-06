LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – After receiving several anonymous tips, authorities identified the man accused of carjacking a ride-share driver while he was driving with his 11-year-old son Sunday morning.

According to police, Chris Dunnells and his son went to pick up 27-year-old Robert Lee Williams on Skyview Drive and Goodyear Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

After Dunnells picked up Williams, he said they drove around for about 10 minutes when he noticed Williams had a gun on his lap, pointed at the front seat where his son was.

Once they go to Wildlife Trail, north of Lakeland, Dunnells said Willaims told him to stop, hand over his phone, keys and wallet and get out. Dunnells told police that once they exited the car, Williams drove off.

According to officials, Williams is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Williams is described as being 6 feet tall with red hair and a bunny tattoo on his leg.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Escheu at 863-944-9385 or REscheu@PolkSheriff.org.