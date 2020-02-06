LIVE: Sunshine Skyway closed due to high winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sunshine Skyway Bridge has been closed Thursday due to severe weather.
Florida Highway Patrol shut down the entire bridge around 3 p.m. due to high winds exceeding 40 miles per hour.
We are unsure when the bridge will reopen. Motorists are being asked to find alternatives routes going north and south.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are predicted to hit the Tampa Bay area overnight. Storms will arrive in Citrus County as early as 8 p.m. If you’re closer to Tampa-St. Pete, expect it to hit between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
