St. Petersburg man arrested for sexual battery of child under 12

Mugshot from 2014 (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been arrested for the sexual battery of a child, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives began their investigation into Zachary Hoyt, 31, on Wednesday after they were contacted by a family member of the victim.

The family member suspected sexual abuse after witnessing Hoyt touching the victim inappropriately and acting suspicious after being seen.

According to detectives, Hoyt placed his hand under the victim’s clothing and touched her.

The victim described to investigators how Hoyt touched her and told her to be quiet.

Detectives interviewed Hoyt at the sheriff’s administration building in Largo.

During the interview, Hoyt admitted to having his hand under the victim’s clothes and said it was possible his DNA would be found on her.

Detectives arrested Hoyt on Thursday and charged him with one count of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12-years-old.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

