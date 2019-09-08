St. Pete police investigating threat called in involving Tyrone Square Mall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are looking into a threat that was called in involving Tyrone Square mall Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they received a call around 3:47 p.m. and said claims were made that several people were injured.

After arriving to the scene, St. Pete police did not find anyone hurt. There was a heavy police presence at the mall. They have now determined there is no danger to the public at this time.

Police say the mall has resumed normal operations and will remain open for its normal operating hours.

No other information has been released at this time on the incident. We’re working to get more information. Please check back for the latest updates.