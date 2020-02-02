St. Pete police investigating fatal parking lot shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently investigating a fatal parking lot shooting.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a parking lot located at 2322 Avenue North.
An adult male was found shot and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
