TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police are hoping you can help find a missing 83-year-old woman.

Police say Mary Bundick left her home in Tarpon Springs earlier today and has not returned.

Bundick is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen driving a white 2015 Nissan Sentra with a Pennsylvania tag KRW0266.

Police say Bundick is new to the area.

If you happen to see her or know her whereabouts, please contact police 727-938-2849.