SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major traffic delays are growing Thursday evening as the Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck open, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

At this time, police said it is unknown when the bridge will be functioning again.

Due to traffic growing, the police department is asking drivers to find alternate routes.

