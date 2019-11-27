8-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries in St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a crash that injured an eight-year-old girl.

The crash happened near 9th Ave. S and 16th St. S.

The child is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police officials tell News Channel 8 the driver is on scene cooperating with police.

The area of 16th St. S between 7th Ave. and 10th Ave. was closed as officers investigated as well as 9th Ave. between 15th St. to 17th St. S.

All roads have since reopened.

