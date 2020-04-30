Sarasota County beaches to allow chairs, coolers effective Monday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County beaches will allow chairs, coolers and canopies on county-owned beaches following Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order about opening the state.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths
- Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
The county confirmed that effective Monday, parking will be available at county-owned beaches and restrooms will be open.
The county was previously only going to open for essential athletic activities, such as walking, running, fishing and swimming.
Concessions, playgrounds and picnic shelters will remain closed.
County-operated pickleball and tennis courts will open on Saturday.
Sarasota County is also looking at opportunities to open additional amenities.
