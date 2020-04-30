Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Sarasota County beaches to allow chairs, coolers effective Monday

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County beaches will allow chairs, coolers and canopies on county-owned beaches following Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order about opening the state.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

The county confirmed that effective Monday, parking will be available at county-owned beaches and restrooms will be open.

The county was previously only going to open for essential athletic activities, such as walking, running, fishing and swimming.

Concessions, playgrounds and picnic shelters will remain closed.

County-operated pickleball and tennis courts will open on Saturday.

Sarasota County is also looking at opportunities to open additional amenities.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss