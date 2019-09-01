Roadblock crash closes I-275 in both directions in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a four-car crash that has caused a roadblock on I-275 in both directions.

According to troopers, vehicle one was traveling southbound on State Road 60 and got on the entrance ramp to northbound I-275. When merging into the main travel lanes, the vehicle lost control. The vehicle traveled across all northbound lanes from the entrance ramp and collided with the center median concrete barrier wall. The car overturned and was hit by vehicle two.

After hitting the barrier wall, vehicle one then entered into the southbound lanes and into the path of vehicle three and four. Both vehicles collided with the concrete debris, which then caused vehicle three to catch fire.

Troopers say all drivers received minor injuries.

I-275 has been closed down in both directions near exit 40A.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.