Report: Trump’s tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney

Prosecutors in New York now have access to former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, according to CNN.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance obtained tax returns and related records on Monday, hours after the Supreme Court declined to stop the president’s last-ditch effort to keep his records private, a source told the network.

Former prosecutors say the trove of records could give investigators new tools to determine whether Trump lied to lenders or tax officials, before or after he took office.

“Prosecutors look for discrepancies in paperwork. For example, if Trump told the IRS he’s broke and lenders that he’s rich that’s just the type of discrepancy they could build a case around,” said Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor who worked on a wide range of white collar cases as Vance’s chief of asset forfeiture.

“These documents are a very important piece of the jigsaw puzzle,” Levin said.

Whether Trump’s records will contain evidence of a crime is uncertain. The former president, a Republican, has argued for years that he broke no laws and has been unfairly targeted by Democrats for political reasons.

