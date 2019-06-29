Pregnant woman nearly drowns in lagoon in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Fire Rescue helped stabilize a pregnant woman after she was drowning underwater for several minutes.

According to officials, around 2:20 p.m. the Pasco County Fire Rescue received a call of a drowning at the Epperson Ranch Lagoon located at 31855 Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel.

They say a pregnant woman was paddleboarding in the lagoon when she fell into the water. She stayed underwater for approximately three minutes.

Lifeguards on scene pulled her out of the water. When Pasco Fire Rescue arrived, they helped stabilize the woman and took her to the hospital.

Officials say the woman is breathing and in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time.