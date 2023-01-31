NEW TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr. located inside the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa after a woman was found lying in the street.

When officers arrived on the scene, a Ford EcoSport SUV with a toddler sleeping in his car seat was found. Police stated that the boys’ mother, a woman in her 20s, was found next to the car with upper body trauma.

According to authorities, the boy was unharmed and is now in the care of a relative.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident and speaking with neighbors. Police reported that it appeared the mother didn’t live in the neighborhood where she was found.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip through TIP411, accessible through the TampaPD app.