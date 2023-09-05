PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating after three adults were found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

The three adults were found inside a residence in the 11400 block of 60th LN N.

According to police, the adults’ deaths are “suspicious.” However, there is no apparent danger to the public.

No other information on the incident has been released at this time.

