HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, a Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson said up to five victims were being treated at the trauma center at a local hospital.

During a press conference Monday night, authorities said nine people were injured. No deaths have been reported.

WTVJ reported that no details were made available on the conditions or ages of the victims but stated that a “couple of minors” were being treated.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometer) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometer) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Anyone with information or tips on the shooting is asked to contact the police department at hollywoodtips@hollywoodfl.org.

