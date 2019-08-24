Police investigating double fatal wrong-way crash in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently investigating a double fatal wrong-way crash in Ybor City.

Police say the crash happened at 15th Street and 21st Avenue around 8:42 p.m. after a wrong-way driver traveled southbound on 15th.

Both the driver and passenger of the wrong-way car have died.

The driver hit several parked cars as they drove the wrong way before eventually hitting an occupied car at the intersection of 15th and 21st. The occupied car suffered just minor damages and no one else was injured.

Police say the crash is alcohol-related and DUI units and Traffic Homicide units are currently on the scene. An investigation is underway.

No other information has been released at this time.