Gunman at large after shooting at Louisiana hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a Louisiana hospital on Wednesday morning, KTAL reports.

Hostage negotiators and a SWAT team responded to the St Mary’s Medical Center in Shreveport after the gunman, identified as 41-year-old Taniel Cole, entered the hospital and shot someone in the leg, according to police.

The victim is expected to survive.

Hostage negotiators and a SWAT team have been searching the building for Cole, but it’s unclear whether he is still inside the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

